Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Raised by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.81. The company has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

