Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $703.61

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 703.61 ($9.46) and traded as low as GBX 659.40 ($8.86). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 661.40 ($8.89), with a volume of 367,070 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TATE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.77) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 658.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 703.61. The company has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

