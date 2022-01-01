Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $1,376,749.06 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TMHC stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after acquiring an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,376,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,049,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after buying an additional 254,544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

