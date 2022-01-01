Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.11

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$37.11 and last traded at C$36.76, with a volume of 164844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.61.

TECK.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The firm has a market cap of C$19.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

