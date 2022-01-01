Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.09

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.09 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 102.60 ($1.38). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 103.10 ($1.39), with a volume of 293,489 shares traded.

TED has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £190.33 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 118.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.09.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.