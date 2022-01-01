Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TIIAY. Barclays lowered Telecom Italia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded Telecom Italia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

