Telos Market Cap Achieves $159.46 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Telos has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $159.46 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.