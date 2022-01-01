Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.14.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $85.29 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $53.97 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

