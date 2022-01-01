Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.46 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.01. 14,345,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,152,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,002 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,928 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.