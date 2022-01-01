Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Buys 13,263 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 562,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

