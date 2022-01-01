Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $414.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

