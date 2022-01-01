Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 20.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $199,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 75,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 142,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $436.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.86 and its 200-day moving average is $411.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $440.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.