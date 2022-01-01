Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $241.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

