Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $11.54 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $166.67 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

