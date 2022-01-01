Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 632,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,128,000 after purchasing an additional 206,724 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 328,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,421,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 1,637,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 544,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

