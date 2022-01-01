Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2022

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 632,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,128,000 after purchasing an additional 206,724 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 328,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,421,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 1,637,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 544,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.