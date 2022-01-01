The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £180 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($241.97) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a £162 ($217.77) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($235.25) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a £170 ($228.53) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £175 ($235.25) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($241.79) to £171.35 ($230.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £164.63 ($221.31).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £117.60 ($158.09) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 9,912 ($133.24) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($264.56). The stock has a market cap of £20.64 billion and a PE ratio of -282.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of £117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of £130.91.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

