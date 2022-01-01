The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.7% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average of $144.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

