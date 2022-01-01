Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 98.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 57.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

