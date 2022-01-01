Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $17.75 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 418,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

