Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,155 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.13% of Air Transport Services Group worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATSG. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

