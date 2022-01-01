Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,537 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of PFE opened at $59.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

