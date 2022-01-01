Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 43,605 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,605 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Popular worth $15,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $87.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

