Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.81 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,737 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 5.3% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 998,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after buying an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $608,311,000 after buying an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $639,249,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SE opened at $223.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $189.61 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.05 and its 200 day moving average is $300.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

