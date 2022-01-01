Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 59,458 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,180 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $18,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in HP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,989 shares of company stock worth $10,972,319. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.