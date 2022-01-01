Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 970,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 91,063 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 150,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.