Todd Asset Management LLC Has $12.05 Million Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 262.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 94.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Roche by 42.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Roche stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $52.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

