Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Darden Restaurants worth $21,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 70.4% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

