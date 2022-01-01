Todd Asset Management LLC Takes $3.54 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

