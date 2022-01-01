Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $220,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after purchasing an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 232,715 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $97.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

