TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 12,000 Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.24% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $2.35 on Friday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

