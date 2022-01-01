TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,833 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

SCHD opened at $80.83 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97.

