TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 2,197 Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 93.5% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:ERX opened at $29.64 on Friday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $33.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.