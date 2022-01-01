TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after buying an additional 254,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,059,000 after buying an additional 339,779 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.11 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $148.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

