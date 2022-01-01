TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 85,521 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 91.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,521 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 280,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,134,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.78.

