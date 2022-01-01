Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TWKS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Turing has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Turing will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Turing as of its most recent SEC filing.

