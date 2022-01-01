TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.10 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.37.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. TuSimple has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

