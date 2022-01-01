Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

