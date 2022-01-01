UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post sales of $328.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $319.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $429.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $796,211. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 124.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $109.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

