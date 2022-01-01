UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 462,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $219,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,720 shares of company stock valued at $796,211 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $109.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

