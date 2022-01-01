Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $428.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.88. Unifi has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 10,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 over the last ninety days. 27.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Unifi by 72.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 116,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Unifi by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unifi by 188.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 625.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

