Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $248.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $248.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $263,036,000 after acquiring an additional 88,376 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,632. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $253.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

