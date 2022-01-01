Unistake Market Cap Tops $3.90 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Unistake has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $31,510.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057763 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,683.40 or 0.07876912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,692.36 or 0.99851140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,111,224 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.