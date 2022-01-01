United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $77,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

