Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $1,098,075.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total transaction of $8,097,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day moving average of $213.96.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Upstart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Upstart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Upstart by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.77.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

