Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 59,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,147,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,631,000 after acquiring an additional 87,939 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.