Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 3.1% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $458.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.00 and a 200 day moving average of $424.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

