Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 232,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after buying an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $151.41 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.27.

