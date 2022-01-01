Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

