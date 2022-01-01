Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.30 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 67.30 ($0.90). Approximately 620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 130,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.10 ($0.92).

The company has a market capitalization of £59.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.15.

Various Eateries Company Profile (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two brands across eleven locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

