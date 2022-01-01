Velas (VLX) Price Up 41.6% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $823.33 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003189 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004171 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,244,003,219 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

